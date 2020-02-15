Jessie Wallace Gullett (88) passed away Saturday February 15,2020 at his home in Blue Springs. He was a member of Beech Springs Baptist Church. He farmed in his younger years, owned a radiator repair shop for twenty six years and was a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed calf roping, team roping and hosting rodeos. He judged rodeos and also owned two roping schools. Services will be 11:00 am Monday at Beech Springs baptist Church with Bro. Felix Hutcheson and Bro. Wayne Gullett officiating. Burial will follow in the Antioch Cemetery. Kesler Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include; his wife, Frances Gullett of Blue Springs, his daughter; Linda Henry of New Albany,his son; Jerry Gullett (Carmen) of Blue Springs, his sister; Carolyn Griggs (Dexter) of Fulton, his brothers; Eugene Gullett (Betty Jo) of Sorrento,LA and Wayne Gullett (Tillie) of Vardaman, his grandchildren; Melissa Rogers (Danny), Eric Henry, Cory Gullett (Shay), Betsy Valle, Jose Valle (Nikki), Jonathan Valle, Gibran Viveros (Zayra), his great-grandchildren; Josh, Cody & Jason Rogers, Peyton, Cason & Presley Henry, Casey, Ava & Walker Gullett and Levi Sharp, his two special rodeo friends; John Wade & Eddie Smith. Preceded in death by his parents; Clifton & Vance Gullett, his first wife; Frances Onell Gullett, his brother; Kelon Gullett, his sister; Agnes Smith, his niece; Cynthia Allred and his son-in-law; Tony Henry. Pallbearers will be; Eric Henry, Cory Gullett, Cody & Jason Rogers, Jose & Jonathan Valle. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 Sunday at the church.
