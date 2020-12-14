Mary Ann Gulley, 79, of Tupelo, passed away on December 13, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. Mary Ann was born in Tupelo on January 6, 1941, to Doctor and Mrs. Aubrey Russell Harris. She attended Tupelo High School and graduated in 1958. Mary Ann remained close to her high school classmates through their love of the Club, The Jewels. After graduation, Mary Ann attended the University of Mississippi earning a Bachelor of Art in Education. Soon after, she returned to Tupelo and began a 38 year devotion to educating students at Saltillo High School. She was very active and received numerous honors for her commitment to students and their activities; including being chose Teacher of the Year. If not teaching, you could find Mary Ann helping ladies choose the perfect wardrobe at Tucker's House of Fashion. May Ann had many hobbies. Knitting, crocheting, stitching, fishing and reading to name just a few. Her love of Christmas was enjoyed by all as they admired her perfectly 'themed' trees in every room of her home. After retirement, you could find Mary Ann traveling the United States with her pride and joy, her son, Robert Russell. The two fished the United States and made many memories and friends. Her constant kindness, genuine love and charisma will always be her legacy to all she met. Mary Ann is survived by her son, Robert Russell Gulley of Tupelo; brother, Aubrey Russell Harris, Jr. of Tupelo; brother-in-law, Dr. Jerry Glider of Hattiesburg; sister-in-law, Judy Harris of Georgia; three nephews, tim Glider, Russ Harris and Cuyler Harris; two nieces, jane Katherine Christine Jeanson and Kelly Harris; and numerous cousins and special friends. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her father, Doctor Aubrey Russell Harris; mother, Martha Ann Horton Harris; and sister, Nancy Jane Glider. Due to Covid restrictions, a graveside service for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Glenwood Cemetery. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church of which Mary Ann attended and was a member of the Senior Adult Sunday School Class. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.