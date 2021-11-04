Lottie Ellan Walker Mims Gullick, 79, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County. She was born October 9, 1942 in Hickory Flat, Mississippi to Lacey Hurdle Walker and Carrie Viola Hopkins Walker. She retired from the Bank of New Albany after thirty-four years. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and needlepoint. She also enjoyed gardening. She loved her family and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 10:00a.m. until service time at 12:00p.m. at United Funeral Service with Dr. Jeff Lawrence and Bro. Brownie Tohill officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. She is survived by two daughters, Carrie Ellan Watkins of Houston, TX and Bren Gullick of Seattle, Washington; three sons, Lacy Mims of Dumas, MS; David Gullick of New Albany and Dan Gullick of Memphis, TN; seven grandchildren: Jordan Watkins, Brayden Mims, Beau Mims, Montana Brown, Kristen Mullins, Kyle Gullick and Kaitlin Schaefer; and two great grandchildren, Ella Mullins and Cohen Mullins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Fred Mims, and her second husband, Gene Gullick; and a brother, Charles Walker. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.