Lottie Ellan Walker Mims Gullick, 79, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County. She was born October 9, 1942 in Hickory Flat, Mississippi to Lacey Hurdle Walker and Carrie Viola Hopkins Walker. She retired from the Bank of New Albany after thirty-four years. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and needlepoint. She also enjoyed gardening. She loved her family and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 10:00a.m. until service time at 12:00p.m. at United Funeral Service with Dr. Jeff Lawrence and Bro. Brownie Tohill officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. She is survived by two daughters, Carrie Ellan Watkins of Houston, TX and Bren Gullick of Seattle, Washington; three sons, Lacy Mims of Dumas, MS; David Gullick of New Albany and Dan Gullick of Memphis, TN; seven grandchildren: Jordan Watkins, Brayden Mims, Beau Mims, Montana Brown, Kristen Mullins, Kyle Gullick and Kaitlin Schaefer; and two great grandchildren, Ella Mullins and Cohen Mullins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Fred Mims, and her second husband, Gene Gullick; and a brother, Charles Walker. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com

