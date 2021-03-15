Timothy Lee Gullick, 28, resident of New Albany, passed away peacefully Friday, March 12, 2021 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Gullock will be at 2 PM Tuesday, March 16, 2021 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Bro. Jason Howell will officiate and burial will follow in Glenfield Memorial Park. Mr. Gullick was born February 23, 1993 in New Albany and is the son of Timmy and Sonya Gullick of Union County. He was a graduate of Myrtle High School and continued his education at Northeast Mississippi Community College. A Christian, Timothy was employed as a Truck Driver with Five Star Trucking Co. He will be remembered as an avid outdoors man who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Timothy had so much goodness about him, his capacity to bring happiness to others will be missed dearly by those whose life he touched most. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsand cremations.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.