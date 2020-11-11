Robert Lee Gunckle, 95, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at his home in Tremont. He was an extremely proud WWII Veteran where he served in the Navy. Robert lived a full life where he enjoyed being auctioneer in his earlier years, and gaining knowledge through reading. He idolized his "southern belle" Mrs. Ila Dale Gunckle before her passing in 2014. Services are private to family only. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Hs is survived by 2 daughters; Victoria (Artis) Russell of Tremont, and Debra Wheeler of TX, 2 sons, John Jeffery Hinton and Samuel Lee (Susan) Hinton, both of TX, 8 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 29, Ila Dale Gunckle, his parents, 3 sisters, and 1 brother. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

