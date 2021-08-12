The angel of eternal life, rest, and peace came and gently lifted the Spirit of Sis. Elaine Gunn on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. Elaine was the fourth child of ten children born to the late Will Gunn and Earnestine Sykes Gunn on February 8, 1953 in Okolona, MS. Services will be on Saturday August 14, 2021 at 11am at Zion Spring MB Church in Okolona. Visitation will be on today from 4pm - 6pm at Community Funeral Directors in Okolona. Her precious memories will forever be cherished by a loving son, Andre Wilson of Aberdeen, Ms. One grandchild, Demetria "DeeDee" Wilson of Southaven. Five loving sisters; Christine Orr, Prairie, Norma Clay, Aberdeen, Evangelist Ovie Williams, Calumet City, IL, Jeanetta Swindall, Aberdeen, and LaMonica (Johnnie) Calvert, Sr., Okolona; One brother, Darrel Maurice (Priscilla) Gunn of Aberdeen. Two special nieces and nephew; Alexus "Lex" Calvert, Morgan "Moe Moe" Calvert, and Johnnie "Little Johnnie" Calvert all of Okolona. She truly adored them and they considered her as their grandma. A special friend; Louise James. A special cousin who was always there by her side; Lemuel Vasser. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; Will and Earnestine Sykes Gunn, Three brothers; Willie Walter, Curtis Kent, and Stacy Gunn. A very special friend; Booker T. Langston, two brother-in-law's, Pastor Willie C. Orr and Bennie Williams, one sister-in-law Helen Gunn.
