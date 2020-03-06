CALHOUN CITY -- Itha Gunn, 64, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, 8 March 2020 1:30 PM at Midway MB Church-Vardaman. Visitation will be on 12:30 - 1:30 PM at Midway M B Church, Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com. Burial will follow at Midway Cemetery.

