CORINTH -- Jimmy Lee Gunn, 72, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth. Services will be on Wednesday, June 24 at 11:00am at National Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday evening from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at National Cemetery.

