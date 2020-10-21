OKOLONA -- Johnny Ray Gunn, 57, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, at his home in Okolona. Services will be on Saturday 10/24/2020 at 12:00 noon at Gunn Cemetery 244 CR 149 Egypt, MS. Visitation will be on Friday 10/23/2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Fields Funeral Home 202 N Olive St Okolona, MS 38860.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.