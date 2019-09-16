Mack Daniel "Dan" Gunn, 68, was born on November 17, 1950. He departed his earthly life on September 11, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He leaves to cherish his memories: one daughter, Unita Blackmon Garrett of Memphis, TN; five brothers: Lonnie F. Gunn, Jr. of Memphis, TN; Charles E. Robinson of Columbus, OH; Billy Simpson of Walnut, MS; L.Q. Edgeston of Tiplersville, MS and Mycus Edgeston of Ripley, MS; three sisters: Deloise Edgeston of Columbus, OH; Jeanelle Bogard of Ripley, MS; and Charleen Mitchell of Falkner, MS; one special niece, Lorete Gunn of Memphis, TN; two grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 12:00 noon- 8:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS; with the family present from 6 pm-8 pm. No service will be held. Interment will commence on September 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at Hopkins Cemetery in Walnut, MS. Services entrusted to Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
