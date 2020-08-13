Mary Evelyn Turner- Gunn 66, was born December 2, 1953 to the late E.L. Turner and Susanne Lipsey Turner. She was married to the late Joseph Gunn Jr. She departed this life Monday, August 10, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Temple of Deliverance and later moved her membership to New Lebanon M. B. Church in Tupelo, MS. She retired from Golden Living Facility in Tupelo, MS. She was the widow of Joseph Gunn Jr. She leaves to mourn her passing , one daughter, Beatrice Gunn Gray; stepson, Crawford McIntosh; grandchildren;Jarvell Gray, Rockale Gray, Amaya Gray, Matthew Gunn: great grandchildren: Nohla Gray and Braxton Johnson: siblings, Robert (Brenda) Turner, Erie (Minister John) Young, Lawrence Turner and Ricky Turner and Sue Turner; and a host of nieces and nephews, of whom all adored their aunt Mary She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, stepson, Joseph Gunn lll and brother, Willie James Turner. Walk-thru visitation will be Friday,, August 14, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Porter's Memorial Garden in Tupelo, MS Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona is in charge of arrangement. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
