79, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at her residence in Okolona. Ms. Ola Mae Gunn was a CNA for 25 years and retired from Tecumseh. Ms. Ola Mae is survived by two daughters; Jacqueline Washington of Starkville and Celenease (Fredrick) Edison of waldolf, Maryland. Four sisters; Luler Williams of Tupelo, Barbara Carouthers of Okolona, Debra Metcalf of Okolona, and Minnie Dean Gordan of Resin, Wisconsin. One brother; Oddie Lawson of Atlanta, Ga. Five grandchildren; Makesha Jones of Hickory, Dylan Gunn of Okolona, Charyte (Brandon)Henderson, Trinity Edison both of Wardolf, MD, and Destiny Edison of Starkville. Seven great-grandchildren; Keasja Wansley, Kyren Wansley, Kolbie Wansley, Annika Henderson, Ashtyn Gunn, Dakota Henderson, and Elaina Henderson. One special niece; Lindsey Moore of Okolona. The visitation will be Fri., March 19, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required with a walk-in/walk-out no gathering policy. The graveside service will be Sat., March 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery with Pastor Steve Conway officiating. Face masks are required and please continue to social distance. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.