Wilma Coltharp Gunn, 82, of Pensacola, FL died July 8, 2021. She was born in Holly Springs, Miss and worked many years as a Supervisor for the Mississippi Department of Human Services in Ripley, MS. In 2005, Wilma and her family moved to Pensacola, FL where she attended Hillcrest Baptist Church. Prior to declining health, Wilma served as a volunteer with Covenant Hospice and West Florida Hospital. Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Gunn of Walnut, MS and her parents James and Ruby Coltharp of New Albany, MS. Wilma is survived by two children: Greg Gunn and Denise Gunn (Steve) of Pensacola, FL; two grandchildren: Andrew Kelleher (Jayme) of Pensacola, FL; Sam Kelleher (Megan) of Radford, VA; and one great grandchild, Raylan Kelleher, also of Pensacola, FL. Wilma was a kind, giving, and caring person who loved God and her family with all her heart and was always seeking opportunities to help others. Her greatest love in life was Greg, her special needs son, who now resides in a group home in Pensacola. Wilma cared for Greg for 60 years and ensured all his needs were fully met, often sacrificing her own needs and well-being for him. The family will receive friends at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Sunday, July 11, 2021 from 2 PM till the service begins at 3 PM. Committal service will be held at Barrancas National Cemetery on Monday at 10 AM. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Homestead Village-Bldg K staff, Covenant Care Hospice, and our beautiful angel, Sharon Oakes. For those who wish to express support, in lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Wilma and/or in honor of Greg to Covenant Care Hospice and/or to New Horizons of Northwest Florida, Attn: Kingsfield Group Home.
