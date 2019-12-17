Houlka- Sarah Elizabeth Gunnells, 37, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. She was born October 19, 1982 in Pontotoc to the late James Frank Gunnells and Sarah Alice Nabors Gunnells. She was employed at North Mississippi Medical Center Day Spa. She enjoyed doing hair, playing basketball and softball, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her daughter Jade. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at First Baptist Church Houlka with Rev. David Blackwell officiating. Burial will be at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Houston. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her mother, Sarah Alice Nabors Gunnells (Stoney Pettigo) of Tremont, MS; a daughter, Jade Isabella Gunnells of Houlka, MS; three sisters, Angie Walker (William) of Vardaman, MS, Ashley Henry (Odis) of Okolona, MS, Jill Gunnells of Kingsville, NC; three brothers, Tommy Parks (Monica) of Tampa, FL, Philip Gunnells (Angie) of Mantachie, MS, and Jamie Gunnells (Natalie) of Tupelo, MS. She was preceded in death by her father, James Frank Gunnells; a nephew, Bradley Walker. Pallbearers will be Brandon Walker, William Walker, Robbie Earnest, Joey Ward, Mark Winter and George Dallas. Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Williams, Nathan Gunnells, Jamie Gunnells, Matt Henry and Joseph Henry. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Houlka. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
