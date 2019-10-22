Martha Sue Gunter, 75, died Sunday, October 20, 2019, at her home. She was born May 8, 1944, to Lester and Mary Wilma Barber Johnson. She was a member of the Enon Primitive Baptist Church. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star Evergreen Chapter #399, where she was a Worthy Matron three times. She was a homemaker, enjoyed watching the Food Network, cooking, traveling with her husband, and being around her family, especially her grandchildren. Services will be at 10 a. m. Thursday, October 24, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Bill Adams officiating. Burial will be in the Bourland Cemetery. Survivors include one son, Tim Gunter (Mary) of Holly, Michigan; one daughter, Melonie Campbell (Daniel) of Fulton; two grandchildren, India Lucas (Shawn) and Nate Campbell; three great-grandchildren, Maci Lucas, Colt Lucas, and Rett Lucas; several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Everette "Bud" Gunter; one sister, Alene Hill; and her parents. Pallbearers will be Keith Glissen, Greg Guinn, Kerry Post, Lee Brown, Hunter Brown, Rusty Loden, Skip Johnson, and Moheeb Alsaieli. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p. m. Wednesday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Condolences may be shared with the Gunter family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
