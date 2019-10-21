PEACEFUL VALLEY -- Martha Sue Gunter, 75, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, at her home in the Peaceful Valley community. Services will be on Thursday, October 24, at 10 a.m. at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton. Burial will be in the Bourland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. A full obituary will run in Wednesday's Journal.

