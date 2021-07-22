Lillie Ruth Gunter, at the age of 93, went to her heavenly home Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Born May 26, 1928 in Saltillo, Ruth was the only daughter of Homer Lester Rogers and Gladys Lucille Pardin Rogers. Ruth married Farrar Anderson Gunter and together they raised four children. After many years in the workforce, Ruth retired from Walgreens. She was a faithful member of Mayfield Church of Christ in Saltillo where she was the oldest active member. Even after Ruth's health began to decline she continued to read and study the Lord's word. Ruth had an outgoing personality and always had a smile on her face. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Carolyn J. Brown of Auburn, Georgia; eight grandchildren, Gregory L. Bates of Gainesville, Georgia, James Keith Bates of Auburn, Shane R. Bates of Auburn, Amanda L. Hawn of Saltillo, Kristin A. Hawn of Rogers, Arkansas, Chelsey L. Jones of Corinth, Stephanie Christman of Brandon, and Jeremy Marbury of Pearl; 20 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Sarah Ann Rogers; two nieces; two great-nieces; one great-great-niece; and two great-great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Gladys Rogers; husband, Farrar Anderson Gunter; three children, Jerry E. Taylor, Vonda G. Hawn, and Susie Gunter Ashley; one granddaughter, Stacy Hooper Simpson; and one brother, Hoyle L. Rogers. Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services to honor Ruth's life will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Mayfield Church of Christ in Saltillo with Ministers Adam Miller and Mark Shiers officiating. Burial will follow in Mayfield Cemetery. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Honorary pallbearers will be Pete Worthy, Lonnie Neaves, Mike Stanford, Mike Miller, Mark Styles, Shelby Lyons, and Oscar Buchannan. Memorials may be left at Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 and Mayfield Church of Christ, PO Box 129, Saltillo, MS 38866. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
