Toni Gunter, 71, passed away Thursday, May 06, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus. Services will be on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 1 PM at Hamilton Church of God of Prophecy. Visitation will be on Wednesday at the chruch from 11am until 12:45 PM Burial will follow at McDuffa Cemetery.

