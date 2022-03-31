Frankie "Fireball" Guntharp, 68, passed away on March 31, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. He was born on November 19, 1953, to the late Elmer and Lena Guntharp. He was a member Believer's Baptist Church. Frankie was a logger and truck driver for many years until 2013 when he suffered a stroke. Surprisingly, his role dastardly changed to babysitting with his wife, Teressa, their two young grandsons which he secretly enjoyed. While he was in good health, Frankie enjoyed gardening especially with his best friend Joey Thomas. He was a member of the Bull Mountain Hunting Club for many years and enjoyed running dogs and rabbit hunting with his hunting buddies. He earned his nickname "Fireball" for a good reason. He enjoyed tending to animals too such as beagles, running walkers, mules, horses, cows, goats, and even rabbits and was always ready to make a trade. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 02, 2022, at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Burial will be in Harden's Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, April 01, 2022, at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Frankie leaves behind his faithful wife of 48 years Teressa Guntharp to whom he married on September 1, 1973. Survivors include their four children, O'Neal Guntharp of Tremont, Jennifer Devall of Fulton, Justin (Carrie) Guntharp of Fairview, and Ricky (Ashley) Guntharp of Fulton. Frankie and Teressa enjoyed spending quality time with their children and grandchildren: Tony (Randa), Zachary, Dustin, and Katelyn Guntharp, Skyler and Evan Timms, Carsten and Braxton Guntharp, Ivy Koon, and Conner and Cadie Guntharp. Pallbearers will be O'Neal Guntharp, Justin Guntharp, Ricky Guntharp, Tony Guntharp, Zack Guntharp, and TJ Duncan. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
