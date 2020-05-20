Jane Guntharp, 88, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at her home. She was born June 2, 1931 to the late Johnny Parker and the late Ethel Dickerson Parker in Itawamba County. She was active in her church, East Fulton Baptist Church where she was in charge of the Card Ministry for several years and also taught Sunday school. She was also active in Benevolence committee at the church. She enjoyed gardening, vegetables and flowers, cooking pies and baking jellies. Services will be at 11:00 am on Thursday May 21, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. John Lewis officiating. Burial will be in White Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Thurday May 21st at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Victor Guntharp son; Ricky (Brenda) Guntharp of Fulton, daughter; Janie D. Porter of Tupelo, son; Randy (Linda) Guntharp of Fulton, son; Jamie (Angelee) Guntharp of Batesville, 9 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Ethel Parker, brother; John T. Parker, sister; Mary Alice Rucks, brothers; Charles Parker, Malvis Parker, Kelly Parker, and Stacy Dickerson. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.