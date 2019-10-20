Phyllis P. Guntharp, 88, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Countrywood Manor in Mantachie. She was born March 18th, 1931 to the late Leonard & Irene Salo Mackay. She was well read, enjoying mysteries & best seller books. Phyllis also enjoyed her beautiful flowers & gardening. She retired from the Itawamba County Chancery Clerk's Office in Fulton after many years of service. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, Oct 22, 2019 at East Fulton Baptist Church at 1200 East Main St, Fulton, MS with Brother Dewitt Bain officiating. Senter Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. She is survived by sons: Kent (Judy) Guntharp of Tupelo, Elliot Guntharp of Kiln, MS; daughter-in-law: Sandra Guntharp of McHenry, IL; 3 grandchildren: Amy Guntharp of Lake Villa, IL, Gregory Guntharp, Jr, of Richmond, IL & Rebecca Guntharp of Austell, GA; 3 great-grandchildren: Sinclair Guntharp of Antioch, IL, Zakary Kubes of Lake Villa, IL & Hunter Guntharp of Richmond, IL; sister: Peggy (Pete) Pierce of Kenosha, WI; brother: Leonard "Corky" (Jeanette) Mackay of Wittenberg, WI; and many nieces & nephews. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Travis H Guntharp, son: Gregory H Guntharp, granddaughter: Lydia Guntharp, sisters: Opal Stenman, Fern (Edward) Morgan, Barbara (Bob) Dodd, brothers: Claude Mackay & Robert Mackay. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org or St. Jude Children's Research Home at stjude.org
