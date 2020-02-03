Tommy Guntharp, 82, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at his home. He was born September 14, 1937 to the late Jack Guntharp and the late Ethyl M. Burch Guntharp in Fulton. He was the owner of Guntharp Upholstery for 42 years before his retirement, and later worked as the security guard at the Mississippi Welcome Center in Tremont. Tommy served as the 1st President of the Clay Water Association. He enjoyed collecting toys, going to estate sales, and antique shops. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his fur baby, Hannah. Services will be at 1:00 pm on Tuesday February 4, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Harold Newberry, Bro. Tim Holsonback, and Bro. Josh Westmoreland officiating. Burial will be in New Home Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Sue Guntharp, 2 sons; Keith (Anna) Guntharp of Pontotoc, Tim (Sandy) Guntharp of Memphis, TN, grandchildren; Matthew Guntharp, Adam Guntharp, Blake Guntharp, Emily Guntharp, and Nolan Guntharp. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be Matthew Guntharp, Adam Guntharp, Blake Guntharp, Nolan Guntharp, Matt Hendrickson, and Jerome Phillips. Bob Rikard will be a honorary pallbearer. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.