Barbara Lee Gurley, 66, passed away April 23, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born July 10, 1953, in Camp Pendleton, California, the daughter of Alton Lee Thornton and Myrtle Lee Goodson Thornton. She was a longtime resident of the Lee County area. She and her husband, Terry made their home and raised their children in Guntown. Barbara worked for Internal Medicine Associates in Tupelo for almost 30 years and was a member of Birmingham Ridge Baptist Church. Barbara loved staying busy making crafts, quilting and crocheting. She loved animals and being outside. However her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Her children and grandkids were dearly loved and they will certainly miss their beloved mother and grandmother. Barbara leaves behind her husband of 47 years, Terry Gurley; her son, Jimmy Gurley and wife Darla; her daughter, Lynn Price, all of Guntown; four grandchildren, Blake and Addison Price and Emmie and Lindsey Roberts; her brother, Doug Thornton and wife, Pat; her mother Myrtle Lee Thornton; two nephews, Casey Thornton and wife, Anna and Joseph Thornton and wife, Kellie; her brother-in-law, Tommy Gurley; and numerous extended family members. She was preceded in death by her father, Alton Thornton; and her mother and father-in-law, Morris and Mary Frances Gurley. A private family graveside service will be held on Sunday at the Campbelltown Cemetery with Bro. Bobby Holland officiating. W.E.Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. In honor of her love for animals, the family requests donations be made to the Tupelo Lee Humane Society. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
