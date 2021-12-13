Charles Edwin Gurley departed this life from his farm home in the Furrs Community on December 11, 2021 after declining health for several months. He was 88. Charles was born in the Dorsey Community of Itawamba County on January 20, 1933 to the late Charlie Herbert Gurley and Robbie Lee Comer Gurley. He grew up there, graduated Dorsey High School and joined the U. S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict, serving 4 years. He married Norma Faye King in 1954 in Presgile, Maine and remained her husband of 64 years until her death on Dec. 3, 2019. Charles was a hard worker and was employed for 43 years as a trucker for McCarty Grocery and Campbell's 66. Additionally, he was a farmer and landowner, cattleman and greatly enjoyed tending his livestock and his pet mule of 25 years, John Henry. A longtime race car driver, Charlie was independent minded and if he liked you, he really liked you. But, if he didn't, watch out. A great country gentlemen, he will be missed. . A service, with military honors, celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Today, Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with Bro. David Hamilton officiating. Private burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on today only. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming. Charles is survived by her daughters, Shelia Gurley and Gary of Ingomar and Rhonda Gurley of Furrs; his son, Christopher "Chris" Gurley of Mantachie. 4 grandchildren, twins Lakyn and Liza Gurley, Michael Kitchens and Brandy Harrison; 4 great grandchildren, Devin Harrison, Tristen Harrison, Madelyn Kitchens and Jorja Kitchens; 1 great great grandson, Colton. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Norma Faye, his daughter, Janice Gurley Johnson, a grandson, Justin Kitchens and 2 siblings, Billy Gurley and Lavelle McCarver.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.