James Frank Gurley, 87, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at his home in Potts Camp. Services will be on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Tuesday 5-9 PM.

