Mary Sue Street Luna Gurley, 66, resident of Ripley, departed this life Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Funeral Services celebrating the life of Mrs. Gurley will be at 11 AM Saturday, February 5 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery. Mrs. Gurley was born February 17, 1955 in Tippah County, the daughter of the late William Gordon and Hazel Reed Street. She received her education at Ripley High School and was employed with local manufacturing companies that included, Red Kap Industries, Gentry and Ashley Furniture Corporation. A Christian, Mrs. Gurley will be remembered for her fun personality, her famous Veg-All casserole and her caring and loving spirit. She was devoted to her family who were the center of her life. She enjoying eating Mexican food, was a huge Trump supporter, watching "Gunsmoke" and "Perry Mason" on television and shopping. The love and support of family and friends will be treasured beyond measure. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Friday, February 4 and will continue from 9 AM to 11 AM Saturday, February 5 at The Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will continue to be shared by her husband, Billie Ray Gurley, a daughter, Lesley Hancock (Mike), two sons, William Keith Luna and Robert Michael Luna (Krystal Renee), all of Ripley, two brothers, Larry Street (Nila) of Ripley and Ronnie Hugh Street (Rita) of New Albany, eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Rev. Rickey Lee Luna and a sister, Joyce Street Cossitt. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
