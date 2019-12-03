FURRS COMMUNITY -- Mrs. Norma Faye Gurley, 86, passed away Tuesday, December 03, 2019, at in her sleep at her residence in the Furrs Community. Services will be on Thursday at 2 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with private burial to follow in Lee Memorial Park.. Visitation will be on Thursday from 1 PM - service time only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel. For those who may not be able to attend, the service may be viewed vis www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming at 2 PM Thursday and for 90 days thereafter.

