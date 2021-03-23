Estelle Mareda Gusmus, "Granny" to all who knew and loved her, passed peacefully on March 21st at the home of family. She was surrounded by loved ones during her last days, and was met by loved ones upon her passing. Estelle was born and raised in Marietta MS, the 5th child of Ferman and Ella Grammar. Many happy hours have been spent with her children over the years, recalling the wonderful times she had with her family growing up during the Depression. What the Grammars didn't have in material possessions, they made up for with love, faith and humor. Those qualities were lovingly passed on to her family throughout the years. Estelle met and married Charles Noble Gusmus in 1952, after the beautiful redhead met the handsome sailor fresh out of the navy. They were married for 54 happy years, until his death in 2006. They were the proud parents of 9 children, 20 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. The only thing Estelle loved better than camping with her family and attending blue grass festivals was having her loved ones around her for regular family dinners. These included not only all her children, in-laws and grandchildren, but all the "adopted" family members who have been collected and treasured over the years. She leaves a legacy that will be remembered and treasured by all who knew the gift of her patient and loving ways. Her strength was her gentle and kind faith, daily demonstrated in everything she did and everyone she touched. She is survived by her children, Kathy Brown (Ken), Charlotte Young (Joe), Chuck Gusmus (Liz), Tony Gusmus, Willie Gusmus (Pam), Mike Gusmus (Anita), Lynette Winters (Paul Wayne) and Lois Patton (Mike); her grandchildren, Nora Brown (Matthew Speca), Kenny Brown (Grace), Jason Glidewell (Alexis), Cleo Young, Abby Sanders (Andrew), CJ Gusmus, Brittany Gusmus, Craig Gusmus, Toni Lynn Morris (Bobby), Will Gusmus (Carley Forrester), Jacob Gusmus (Kelsey), Michael Gusmus, David Gusmus, Emily Gusmus, Reeda Winters, Paul Winters, Johnathan Winters, Zachary (Lanier), Caity McGee (Austin) and Bethany Patton; her great-grandchildren, Alan & Maggie Brown, Nicholas, Carson & Aurora Glidewell, Willow Patton and Adalyn & Adam Sanders; her great great-grandchildren, Bentley Glidewell and her sisters, Sue Anderson and Mary Dean Kesler. Estelle was preceded in death by her parents Ferman and Ella, and by her sisters, Gladys Means, Avenel Grammar, Geraldine Carr and her brothers Travis and Tramble Grammar. She was also preceded by her oldest daughter Carolyn Gusmus and her beloved husband Noble. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be; Dennis Carr, Andy Gusmus, Jimmy McGee and David Brazeal. Visitation will be at Kesler Funeral Home in Baldwyn, MS from 5:00 until 8:00 Tuesday evening. Her funeral will be at 10:00 Wednesday morning, at Saint James Catholic Church in Tupelo, with interment afterwards at the Saint Thomas Aquinas cemetery in Saltillo. All family and friends are invited to be with Granny in joyful celebration of her life, and in thankfulness of her peaceful passage into God's hands. "So you have pain now; but I will see you again, and your heart will rejoice, and no one will take your joy from you". John 16:22 Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
