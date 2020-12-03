James Gusmus, 90, passed away on December 02, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born in Sheffield, AL to Charlie and Julia Gusmus. He was an Army veteran and retired from South Central Bell Telephone Co. James loved to play dominoes and spend time with friends and family. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Tupelo. Visitation will be Friday, December 04, 2020 between noon and 2:30 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn. The funeral service will follow at 3: 00 p. m. at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Saltillo. Burial will be in St. Thomas Catholic Church Cemetery. He is survived by his son Andy Gusmus and daughter Debbie Baxter; two grandchildren, Allen Baxter (Stevie) and Brooke Upchurch (Trey); and five great grandchildren, Kameron, Anna, and Sam Upchurch and Tucker and Kimes Baxter. James was preceded in death by his spouse Nelda Gusmus; his brothers Raymond, Paul, and Noble Gusmus; and his sisters Ann Sheffield and Cecilia Carr. Pallbearers will be John Sheffield, Ted Sheffield, Andy Sheffield, Willie Gusmus, Mike Gusmus, Trey Upchurch and Allen Baxter. Pat Carr will serve as honorary pallbearer. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
