Roger Guth, 89, passed away on September 24, 2021, at his residence in Tremont, MS. He was born on June 25, 1932 in Oneida County Wisconsin to the late Harold Guth and the late Delia Helsor Guth Boser. Roger was a 20 year veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He served his country during both the Korean and Vietnam wars. Before retiring as Captain, he was a funeral director for the Marine Corps at Arlington National Cemetery. He then moved to Tremont with his late wife Earlene Hargett Guth and their children. He worked at Wrangler and Golden Manufacturing and was a member of Mt. Olive United Methodist Church. Roger was a self-taught musician whose music delighted family and friends alike. He was best known for his talented playing of the mountain and hammered dulcimers. He was the founder of the Pearly Gates Dulcimer Club. Roger was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who filled his family's lives with wonderful memories. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral services will be 4:00 Tuesday, September 28, 2021 with visitation beginning at 2:00 all at Senter Funeral Home Chapel. Gary Guth will be officiating. Burial will be in Providence Cemetery. Roger is survived by his sons: Gary (Susie) Guth, Gregory Guth, David (Donna) Guth all of Tremont; grandchildren: Chris (Danyel) Guth, Lori (Johnny) Hale, Marsha (Tony) Ferguson, Brad (Amy) Guth, Adam (Angie) Guth, Katie (Scott) Parker, Caleb Guth, Amanda (Adam) Minichino, Charlotte Guth Leathers, Anna (Mike) Dunn, 20 great grandchildren, 1 great, great grandchild; Kathy Dorfner - sister, of Slinger, WI. Roger is preceded in death by his parents; wife of 58 years, Earlene Guth; daughter, Sandra Guth; sister, Charmane Seward; great-grandchild, Seth Guth. Pallbearers will be Chris Guth, Brad Guth, Adam Guth, Caleb Guth. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
