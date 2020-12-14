Vada Mae Goolsby Guthrie, 86, resident of Myrtle, passed away Friday evening, December 11, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness. A private family graveside service was held Monday, December 14 in the Cornersville Cemetery in Marshall County. Arrangements were provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mrs. Guthrie was born June, 17, 1934 in Hickory Flat, MS, the daughter of the late Lonzo Pearl and Almedia Goolsby. She was a graduate of Hickory Flat High School and in earlier years, was employed in the manufacturing industry. A Baptist and homemaker throughout her life, Mrs. Guthrie will be remembered for her love of the outdoors that included caring for her yard. Survivors include her much loved family, a daughter, Debbie Dinkins (Rob) of Paris, TN, three sons, Robert Guthrie (Linda) of Houston, TX, Jerry Guthrie of Myrtle and David Guthrie of Byhalia, three grandsons, Jason McRae, Chris Huggins and Robert Guthrie and three great grandchildren. The family requests that memorials be directed to the charity of the donor's choice. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Guthrie family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
