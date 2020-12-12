Vada Mae Goolsby Guthrie, 86, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo . Services will be on Private Family Graveside Service will be at 11AM Monday, December 14 at Cornersville Cemetery at Arrangements provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.

