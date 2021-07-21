Cayden Jase Guyton, infant son of Devin and Amanda Guyton, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on July 19, 2021 from the North MS Medical Center, Women's Hospital in Tupelo. Services will be private to the family. He is survived by his loving parents, Devin and Amanda McDonald Guyton of Okolona; his grandparents, David and Teresa McDonald of Okolona; his great-grandparents, James Ray and JoAnn Beaty of Okolona; his uncles and aunts, Andrew McDonald (Ashley), Alex McDonald, Bo Guyton, Beth Guyton and Chasity Yates (Michael). He was preceded in death by his grandparents, JC and Betty Guyton; great-grandparents, William Edward and Delia Mae McDonald and his great-great-grandparents, Albert and Bertha Wilson. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
