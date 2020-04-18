Minister Charles Edward Guyton departed this life on Monday, April 13, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born to Andy Rans and Leona Guyton, December 8, 1946. He grew up in New Albany, MS and attended B.F. Ford School. He and his family moved to Aurora, IL in the early 70's where he joined and served as a member of the Greater Mount Olive COGIC, under the leadership of the late Bishop William H. Bonner. Returning to Mississippi in the late 80's, Minister Guyton served as a Sr. Minister at St. James COGIC in Ripley, MS, under the leadership of the late Superintendent Bernell Hoyle. His ministry expanded to all he came in contact with, unashamedly sharing his struggles and victories and how it was God's grace and mercy that brought him through it all. Minister Guyton was a true worshiper and loved to praise God in song. He would sing "Sending Up My Timber" by the Five Blind Boys of Mississippi and it became a staple of selections that he'd sing when invited to various programs and services. He loved music and was blessed to have the opportunity to record his own music in 2013 as part of the Guyton Family Unity Album. "All in His Hands" (written for him by his son, Alondes R. Guyton) was his signature song and personal testimony. A gifted and exceptional mechanic, a consistent sower of wisdom, encouragement, time and finance, his legacy of love and kindness will always be treasured by those who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andy Rans and Leona Guyton, 2 brothers, Andy Jr and Clarence E Guyton, 2 sisters, D'Lois Bryant and Jannie Mae Guyton. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 52 years, Shirley J Guyton. His daughter, Renita (Alvie) Cook, 5 sons, Rheginal (Margaret) Guyton, Antwon (Jennifer) Guyton, Alondes (Sherika) Guyton, Charles E Guyton Jr, Charles D Guyton. 5 Sisters, Dorothy Ann Thomas of Aurora, IL, Evonne Simmons of Detroit, MI, Betty Ruth McAlister of Aurora, IL, Delois Guyton of Aurora, IL, Merline Guyton of Naperville, IL, 2 Brothers, Billy (Corine) Rutherford of Peoria, IL and James (Cassandra) Guyton, Montgomery, IL. 15 "Grandchaps", and 5 great grandchildren; a host of adoring nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews; and loving in-laws and extended family. Viewing will be Monday, April 20, 2020, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Saints Rest Cemetery of Saint James Church of God in Christ in Ripley, MS. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. A private graveside service for immediate family only will follow. Online condolences may be expressed at paytonmortuary.com. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
