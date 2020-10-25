Mr. William Charles Guyton went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 23, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Charles was born on April 14, 1946, in Vernon, AL, to the late R.W. and Dollie Guyton. He served his country in the National Guard for 40 years. Serving as a Sergeant with the 877th Combat Engineering Unit of Hamilton, AL, Charles served tours in Iraq, Egypt, Panama, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, and California. He was a member of Shiloh Methodist Church in Vernon. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister-in-law, Elizabeth Guyton; and his brother-in-law, Lonnie Guyton. Funeral services were Monday, October 26, at Cooke Memorial Baptist Church in Pontotoc, with Bro. Wayne Cobb officiating. A military graveside service was at 4:00 at Shiloh Methodist Church Cemetery in Vernon with Bro. Jeff Long officiating. Chandler Funeral Home in Vernon, AL was in charge of arrangements. Charles is survived by his wife of five years, Nedra Guyton, of Pontotoc, MS. He also leaves one daughter, Emilie Guyton of Sacramento, CA; one brother, David Guyton, of Vernon, AL; one sister, Linda Gordon, of Vernon, AL; two step-children, Hank Harmon and Melissa (Scott) Hester, both of Pontotoc, MS; and two step-grandchildren, Peyton and Sidney Hester, both of Pontotoc, MS. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cooke Memorial Baptist Church, 5961 Redland Sarepta Road, Houlka, MS 38850.
