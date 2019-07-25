BLUE MOUNTAIN -- Mae Dora Guyton, 90, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Services will be on N/A at N/A. Visitation will be on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Palestine M.B. Church with burial in Ripley City Cemetery on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Survivors: Naomi Hood (Stanley), Joseph (Sharon), Malcolm, Yvonne, sister-in-law Dee Beasley Funeral Home of New Albany are honored to serve the Guyton family in their time of need. .

