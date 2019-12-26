NETTLETON -- Ocell Lee Guyton, 83, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at his residence in Nettleton. Services will be on Saturday December 28, 2019 12pm at Pine Grove Community Church 30033 Old HWY 6. Visitation will be on 10 am until service time at Pine Grove Community Church. Guestbook www.communityfuneraldirectors.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.