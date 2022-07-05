Mevelene "Mell" Clayton, 91, went home to our heavenly Father on July 1, 2022. She was born on November 7, 1930, in Amory, MS and was a loving daughter to the late James Garland Guyton and Mary Etta Allred Guyton. Mevelene attended school in Monroe County, Mississippi and went to work at a young age. She worked for many years, helping support her family, and she eventually retired from Tecumseh Manufacturing. During her lifetime, she was blessed by God with two loving husbands and three children. She believed in God, was Methodist, and was always putting others first in her life. In her free time, she liked to go fishing, reading, gardening, and watching the never ending saga of Days of Our Lives. Mevelene had a great sense of humor and was so down to earth that you could always count on her to be straight forward with you. She was kind and loved her family with all her heart. Mevelene was a one of a kind woman, a great mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her presence will be missed greatly. Although those here on earth were not ready to say goodbye, they all know that she was more than ready to go home and have some great reunions. They will cherish her memories forever. Left behind to treasure her memories are her daughter, Judy Daniels, Smithville; sister, Glenda Tate, Nettleton, MS; brother, Gary Lindsey (Mar), Nettleton, MS; step-son, Jimmy Clayton, Greenwood Springs; step-daughters, Cathy King (Dwight), Smithville, Julie Clayton, MO; grandchildren, Michael Anthony Daniels (Sharon), Tracey Faulkner, Wayne (Misty), Jay Pollan (Stacey), John Marshal Brown, Mathew Brown; great-grandchildren, Lindsey, Elizabeth, Chase, Mia, Kasey, Michael, Tyler, Alex, Nathan, Sarah, Gabe, Rowan, and Jonathan; 9 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, John "Doc" Pollan and Ed Clayton; son, John William Pollan; daughter, Deborah Kay Brown; five brothers; and one sister. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 2:00 pm at EE Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS. Burial will follow in Hatley Cemetery with Pallbearers being Michael A. Daniels, Michael W. Daniels, John Pollan, John Marshall Brown, James Daniels, Jonathan Daniels. Honorary Pallbearers will be Chase Hacker, Nathan Daniels, and Matthew Brown. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
