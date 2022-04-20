Gwendolyn Posey, 88, of Ellisville, Mississippi, passed away Friday April 15, 2022, at O’Sullivan’s Rest Home, her residence for the past three years. Gwen was born May 18, 1933 to the late Tulane and Lottie Brown Posey of Lee County, Mississippi.
Gwen was a gifted person of deep faith who attended, belonged to and played the piano for churches in Ellisville for many years. Here she lived and worked as a dedicated Public School Teacher until declining health curbed her activities.
Gwen proved worthy of God’s Glory through the life she lived striving to be the best person, friend, student, writer, actress, daughter, and sister in her various life endeavors in Germany, Japan and throughout the United States. Many efforts were made and much was achieved and it is thought that Saint Peter may well say “Welcome and well done my good and faithful Servant!”
These comments are expressed by Gwen’s surviving siblings Mickey Posey of College Station, Texas and Carolyn Posey Asters of Martin, Georgia and heartily supported by Carolyn’s Husband John. It is certain Gwen’s predeceased older brother Tulane, Jr. and his wife Helen would fully support these statements as would Gwen’s many nieces and nephews and their children.
Ellisville Funeral Home is handling arrangements. There will be no local service at this time. Further activity honoring Gwen’s life is expected to take place for immediate family in Lee County at a date and time yet to be determined. The Family requests no flowers be sent and instead take a few quiet moments to personally honor her in your thoughts and prayers. She certainly will be blessed and pleased to know this expression from each and every one that chooses to do so!
