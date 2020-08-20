NEW ALBANY -- Donald Hackathorn, 84, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital, North Mississippi in Oxford. Services will be on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Glenfield Memorial Park with Glenfield Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be on due to Covid 19 no visitation will be held. Burial will follow at Glenfield Memorial Park..
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
84°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 20, 2020 @ 6:44 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.