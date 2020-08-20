NEW ALBANY -- Donald Hackathorn, 84, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital, North Mississippi in Oxford. Services will be on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Glenfield Memorial Park with Glenfield Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be on due to Covid 19 no visitation will be held. Burial will follow at Glenfield Memorial Park..

