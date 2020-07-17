Gladys Hadaway Hamm, 96, passed away July 16, 2020 at NMMC Nursing Home. Gladys was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church. She worked at Brookwood, Shirt Factory, and Comfort Care, where she retired. She loved to work in her flowers and garden, cooking for everyone, and her constant companion grand puppy, Wendy. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ruth Ferguson(Merle); son Dale Hadaway(Brenda); daughter-in-law Barbara Galloway(Ernest); three grandchildren, Charla Harrell(Carl) of Fulton, MS, April Ferguson of Charlotte, NC, and Tim Ferguson(Jenni) of Carthage, MS; three great-grandchildren, Isaac Harrell and Tori Harrell of Fulton, MS and Sarah Bass(Darren) of Tupelo, MS; and step grandchildren, Deanna Gregory, Scott Gregory(Susie); five step grandchildren; four great great step grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Howard Hadaway and Howard Hamm; son, Buddy Hadaway; granddaughter, Diona Hadaway; parents, Lawrence and Mattie Lois Moorman; brothers, Frank, Marvin, and David Moorman; and one sister, Alice Bigham. Graveside Service will be Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 3PM at Oak Hill Cemetery with Bro. Paul Sims and Bro. Marty Browning officiating. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.

