Lowell Patrick Hadaway 78 was called to his Heavenly Home on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. His daughter, Vaniece and son-in-law, Scott were at his beside when God called his name. Pat always had a big smile and was very friendly. Pat was born on January 26, 1942 to Newson Patrick and Cassie Lee Dye Hadaway in Pontotoc County. He was a 1959 graduate of Pontotoc High School . Pat started a lifetime career as a butcher or meat cutter. His first job was at Pages Supermarket in Pontotoc, his work career led him to Palmers' Big Star in Tupelo,Yorks in Verona, Harpers in Okolona, Fred Montesi in Memphis, he worked on a tugboat on the MS river, worked for Mr. Bobby Boatright of Pontotoc, Pontotoc Meat Processing, Stokes Grocery in New Albany for 25 years, and Walmart on hwy 45 in Tupelo, Todd's Grocery in Saltillo for 5 years and Reed's market in New Albany. He retired in July 2020 because of health reasons. Besides working Pat loved being outdoors, feeding humming birds, sitting on his porch drinking coffee and he enjoyed traveling. He was a member of Jericho Baptist Church. Funeral services were held at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Chris McClusky and Bro. Marvin Robbins officiating. He will be laid to rest in Jericho Baptist Church Cemetery. Pat leaves behind his daughter, Vaniece (Scott) Ivy of Shannon; step-daughters, Rena (Andy) Chism of Tupelo and Sondra (Francis) Moffit of Destin, FLA; grandchildren, Jason (Blakley) Young of Tupelo, Brad (Kelly) Ivy of the Auburn community, Blake (Jourdon) Ivy of Guntown, Austin Holley of Tupelo, Peyton Chism of Tupelo; great-grandchildren, Allie Lynn Young and John Wiley Young of Tupelo, Katelyn Ivy and Isabella Ivy of Saltillo/Auburn Community, and Anniston Brooke Ivy of Guntown; his precious fur-baby, Harley who now resides with Rena and Andy Chism of Tupelo. He was preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Helen Diane Anderson Hadaway; his parents; his brothers, Howard Edward Hadaway of Pontotoc, Clifton Boot Hadaway of Collierville, Jerry Lee Hadaway of Pontotoc and his sister, Clytee Hadaway Reeder Parker of Olive Branch, MS. Pallbearers will be Scott Ivy, Jason Young, Brad Ivy, Blake Ivy, Andy Chism, Austin Holley, Peyton Chism, Francis Moffit and Ken Bittle SR. Memorials may be made to Jericho Baptist Church, 2179 CR 171, Guntown, MS 38849 or your favorite charity. Visitation was at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from noon until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.