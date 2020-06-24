AMORY -- Mary Jo Hadaway, 80, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her residence in Amory. Services will be on Sunday, June 28, 2020; 1:00 PM at the 1st Freewill Baptist Church in Amory. Visitation will be on Saturday even from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at at the church. Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.