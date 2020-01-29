Peggy Jo "P.J." Baker Hadaway Peggy Josephine "P.J." Baker Hadaway, 81, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center - Gilmore, Amory, MS. Born on January 3, 1939, in Wren, MS, she was the daughter of late Robert Dilworth "R.D." and Charline "Peggy" McKinney Baker. Peggy grew up in Wren and graduated at the Wren High School in 1957. She furthered her education and obtained her LPN certification in Meridian. Later in life, she earned her Registered Nurse Degree and she worked her entire career with a passion for service. She worked in many positions helping and caring for the sick. She worked at the Old Gilmore Sanatorium in Amory, the New Gilmore Hospital, at the Amory Manor Nursing Home, at North Mississippi Medical Center on 3 South, in Okolona and Fulton, and NMMC Women's Hospital. Some of her favorite positions were working with patients on the Cancer Floor and lastly at the Women's Hospital. After many years, she retired in 2004 to enjoy the rest of her life with her family. She was blessed by God with three children and they described her as a loving, humble, supportive and a wonderful mother. She was a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church and she loved God. In addition to serving the sick, all her life, she volunteered at the Food Pantry. Peggy was outgoing, strong willed, loved to cook, and she would help anyone in need. A fighter, she battled breast cancer and was a proud survivor. In her free time, she loved to be outdoors doing anything, spending time with her cat, taking afternoon naps, cross stitching, watching the cooking channel, as well as basketball, racing, and SEC football. She also made the best Christmas time candy, including a divinity and cheese straws, which were truly heavenly. Her many years of service as a nurse she left a huge impact on the community which she served so lovingly. The memories that she made with her family and loved ones will be cherished forever. Peggy is survived by her daughters, Virginia Kilburn (Robert), Bartahatchie, Charline Hadaway, Amory; son, Coley Wayne Hadaway, Jr. (Gina Wren), Amory; grandchildren, Cory Kilburn, Bartahatchie, Allen Kilburn (Oci-Anna), Bartahatchie, and Devin Taylor, Memphis; great grandson, Lawson Reed Kilburn, Bartahatchie; brother, Don Baker ( Martha), Amory; niece and nephew, Beth Livingston, Amory, Don and Charlotte Baker, Amory; special friends, Thera Comer, Ray Jones, and Robin Carroll. She was preceded in death by her parents, R. D. Baker and Charline "Peggy" McKinney Baker. Her funeral service will be on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, with Rev. Brian Gordon and Bro. Philip Lindsey officiating. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park, Amory. Pallbearers will include Mike Pierce, Mark Rakestraw, Jeff Wideman, David Moore, David Carter, and Matt Arinder. Visitation for family and friends will be from 5PM until 8PM, Thursday, January 31, at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to one's charity of choice. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at eepicklefuneralhome.com
