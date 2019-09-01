MIDDLETON, TN -- Charolette Haddix, 59, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at New Mt. Pleasant MBC in Middleton, TN. Burial will follow at Middleton City Cemetery in Middleton, TN. Services entrusted to Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS..

