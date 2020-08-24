PONTOTOC -- Asher Charles "Bud" Hadley, 83, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10:00AM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be on 9:00 am until service time Burial will follow at West Height Baptist Church Cemetery.

