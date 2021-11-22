Verner Williams Hadley, 91, passed away on November 19, 2021. Verner Williams Hadley was born to Victor Porter and Jessie Dabbs Edwards on November 2, 1930, in Pontotoc County, MS. She was a member of Palmetto CME Church, Palmetto, MS. Verner graduated from Pontotoc County Schools. She later moved to Detroit, MI, where she worked as a nurse's aide and retired from Henry Ford Hospital. She also retired from Tupelo Public School system where she worked as a cook at Green Street Elementary School. Verner enjoyed spending time with her loving husband, Rev. George Hadley, as they travelled together around to church events and enjoyed dining at restaurants around North MS. She was well known for her famous pound cakes. She also loved NBA basketball, especially the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks. Her Life Celebration Service will be Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at the Porter's Memorial Park with the Pastor Delorise Park, officiating and Grayson-Porter's Mortuary in charge of the arrangements. Viewing will be Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the J.W. Porter's Chapel at Grayson-Porter's Mortuary 4:00 until 7:00 Verner was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Rev. George Hadley; mother, Jessie Edwards; father, Victor Porter; grandparents John and Arvern Porter, and Quilla Dabbs; her first husband Bill Williams and nephew Michael Partlow. She is survived by her son, John Hooper; her brother, Willie (Christine) Partlow, Tupelo, MS; three nieces, Regina P. Ducksworth, Clinton, MS, Verner P. (Fred) Wilson, Huntsville, AL, Olivia Rose Garner, Detroit, MI; nephew Henry (Mary) Clifton, Tupelo, MS; special cousin, Marsha Williams, Tupelo, MS; and a host of other relatives and friends. She is also survived by her bonus children: Willie (Carla) Hadley, Pastor Delorise (James) Parks, Pastor Connie (Toby) Coker, Vincent (Wanda) Hadley, and Arelesia (Wayne) Gray, all of Tupelo, MS.
