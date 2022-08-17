Martha Jo Dulany Hadorn, of Fulton, MS, passed peacefully from this life on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 in the Northeast Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Jo, 76, was the widow of August David Hadorn formally of Batesville. She was born June 18, 1946 in Fulton to the late Vecil Cleeton Dulany and the late Ripple Underwood Dulany. Aside from her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her sister Evelyn Jann Dulany and great grandson Noah David Hadorn. Jo loved her Lord and Savior Jesus, and has longed to see him and reunite with her beloved David. She was a member of Pine Grove Church of Christ in rural Fulton. Jo was raised in Batesville and graduated from Batesville High School in 1964. She graduated from Northwest Junior College in 1966 and joined the workforce at the Panola County Welfare Department in Sardis, Ms. She and three other Batesville ladies carpooled to Sardis, each taking a week's turn. In 1968, Jo served as maid of honor at the wedding of her friend Grace Whitley (née Hadorn) whose brother David served as best man. It was love at first sight, as Jo always said, " he was the one God picked for me" ! They were married on December 1, 1968, they enjoyed fifty years of marriage until David's sudden death in 2019. After their marriage Jo attended and graduated from the University of MS with a degree in elementary education. It was during this time they welcomed their first child. She taught in the public school system, first at Pope Elementary school and then Batesville Elementary School. Jo continued her education while teaching, commuting to Ole Miss. She earned a Masters Degree in Education and AAA certification and in later years retuned again for certification in counseling and administration. Jo and her family moved to Fulton where she served as School Counselor at Fairview School and Itawamba High School. Jo retired after being stricken with an auto immune disease that nearly took her life. She has been in ill health for many years. Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Senter Funeral Home at 11:00 am on Friday August 19, 2022. Minister Brady Ramey of Gum Church of Christ will officiate. Visitation for friends and family will be Thursday August 18 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Senter Funeral Home. Internment will be in Pine Grove Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Those left to cherish her memory are two sons, August David (Davy) Hadorn, jr. and wife Rene'; Joseph (Joey) Dulany Hadorn both of Fulton. She was "Nana" to her grand and great grandchildren. Grandchildren are August David Hadorn, lll (Asmyra), of Belmont; Abbigail Rene' Hadorn of Mobile AL; Allison Dulany Hadorn of Fulton. Great grandchildren Kylie Jo Lynch and father and former son-in- law CJ Lynch of Belmont; Lainey Grace Johnson of Fulton and Santiago Rebollar of Belmont. Brothers Arlie Vecil Dulany and Charlie Cecil Dulany of Batesville, MS. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, two uncles and one aunt. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
