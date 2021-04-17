Larry W. Haggard, 68, of Pittsboro, Mississippi passed away at his home on Thursday, April 15, 2021. A funeral service is planned for Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Brooksville Baptist Church in Brooksville, MS. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until service time in the church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090-7251 or any children's research hospital. Cockrell Funeral Home of Macon is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. He is survived by his wife: Susie Featherston Haggard of Pittsboro, MS; a son: Rick Haggard (Jana) of Mooreville, MS; two granddaughters: Alexandra and Ava Haggard; and numerous nieces and nephews.

