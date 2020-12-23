Jacquelyn Ray "Jackie" Rainer Haguewood, 85, died Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Meridian, May 24, 1935 to Jack and Sara Phillips Rainer. She was a graduate of Meridian High School and received her Bachelors degree from the University of Southern Mississippi where she was a member of Beta Sigma Phi. In 1956, she married Ben L. Haguewood and they shared 44 wonderful years together until his death in 2000. She spent her working life as an educator, retiring from Thomas Street Elementary School after a 28 year career as a kindergarten teacher. An extremely compassionate and caring woman, she was notorious for sending out cards, no matter the occasion, to anyone close to her. Her loving heart did not allow for her to meet a stranger so she kept a journal of names, dates and occasions of the cards she sent out to ensure she didn't miss a significant event. She did not have many acquaintances; most everyone was simply considered her friend. For many years, she served in the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary. Jackie was a long-time faithful member of First Presbyterian Church where she served on several committees including: a ruling elder, deacon and circle leader. She also taught preschool Sunday school and worked with youth and senior adults. She leaves behind a family whom she loved immensely; her daughter, Terri Stewart and her husband, Larry, of Tupelo; son, Scott Haguewood and his wife, Dana, of Tupelo; five grandchildren, Benjamin Ray Stewart of Oxford, Adam Haguewood Stewart and his wife, Marie, of Oxford, Simmons Renee Haadsma and her husband, David, of Tupelo, Sara Scott Harrelson and her husband, Austin, of Oxford, and Dorothy Lyn Stewart of Houston, Texas; and great-grandson, David Kent Haadsma, III. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Ben L. Haguewood. A graveside services honoring her life will be 10 a.m. Thursday, December 24, 2020 with Rev. Olin McBride and Rev. Ron Richardson officiating in Tupelo Memorial Park. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sanctuary Home Hospice and Jackie's very special caregiver and friend, Missy Mabry, for the care, love and commitment she so willingly gave to Jackie as well as her family over the last several months. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, P.O.Box 1725, Tupelo, MS 38802, Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 or the charity of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
